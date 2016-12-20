Wall Street's Best Investments

Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: Buy (CPE)

December 20, 2016|by
Add Comment
Wall Street's Best Investments Issue

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

This petroleum company beat analysts’ estimates by $0.02 cents last quarter and three analysts have increased their forecasts for the company in the past 30 days. Callon Petroleum (CPE) From Cabot Growth Investor Many growth-oriented explorers have set up shop in the Permian Basin, and most should do well as oil prices firm. Our pick […]

Comments

Tell Us What You Think