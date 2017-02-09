Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: (DECK)
Article Excerpt
Shares of this apparel manufacturer were recently upgraded by Susquehanna, from ‘Negative’ to ‘Neutral’ and by Buckingham Research, from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) From Canaccord Genuity Research We are buyers of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). Our favorable outlook relative to the Street is based on previously discussed store and online checks in […]