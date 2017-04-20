Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: (FPACX)
Article Excerpt
The top five holdings in this fund are Oracle Corp (ORCL, 3.70% of assets); Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCTZF, 3.53%); United Technologies Corp (UTX, 3.22%); American International Group Inc (AIG, 3.19%); and Citigroup Inc (C, 2.98%).