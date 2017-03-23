Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: (IYW)
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Our first pick today is a tech fund whose five largest holdings are: Apple Inc (AAPL, 17.47% of assets); Microsoft Corp (MSFT, 11.90%); Facebook Inc A (FB, 7.59%); Alphabet Inc A (GOOGL, 5.98%) and Alphabet Inc C (GOOG, 5.84%).