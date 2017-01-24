Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: (JD)
Article Excerpt
This Chinese e-commerce company is growing at high double-digit rates, and the stock appears to have broken through resistance. JD.com (JD) From Cabot Emerging Markets Investor JD.com (JD) is a company with a great story, improving fundamentals and a surprisingly serene chart. JD.com is actually China’s largest e-commerce company by revenue, an online retailer with […]