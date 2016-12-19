Wall Street's Best Investments

Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: Buy (PFSI)

December 19, 2016|by
Add Comment
Wall Street's Best Investments Issue

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

This mortgage company is ranked #1, Strong Buy, by Zacks, who considers the stock undervalued. And 13 hedge funds now have holdings in the company and interest is growing, according to Insider Monkey. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) From AlphaProfit Sector Investors’ Newsletter Leading mortgage originator & servicer PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) is faring […]

Comments

Tell Us What You Think