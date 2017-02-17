Wall Street’s Best Investments Daily Alert: (PPG)
This chemical company beat estimates by a penny last quarter and was just awarded a $1.14 million project from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop new silica-based performance fillers for non-tread components which improve the fuel efficiency and performance of tires.