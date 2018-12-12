Comments

  • John M.

    Tyler, did you consider Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) in your research of Canadian Small Cap Stocks? Is the Small-Cap Confidential report included in the Cabot Prime Pro subscription? Thanks.

      • Tyler L.

        Hi Dennis, thanks for posting a question. I’m not too familiar with BLDP, so I can’t answer your question. That said, and as you note, I believe both are similar in that they’re quite speculative investments. So quite a bit more research is required beyond my surface-level introduction to HYGS before one buys shares.

    • Tyler L.

      Hi John, thanks for your comment. I did look at BLDP but opted to go with HYGS just because it’s so much smaller (market cap of $171 million versus $835 million) and I thought fewer readers might have heard of it. Both are interesting, and quite speculative, in my opinion. And yes, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential is included in the Cabot Prime Pro subscription.

  • Shahram A.

    Dear tyler ,im a newcomer professional in canada ,willing to buy small cap stocks of a company , can u plz help me in canada ?

    • Tyler L.

      Hi Shahram, thanks for your comment. The most thorough advice I can give to get started is to take a look at a report we recently published featuring 10 Canadian small cap stocks. This will get you up and running with a number of Canadian stocks from different sectors. Then follow up with me via email when you have more questions. You can find this report by clicking here.

