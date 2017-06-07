Comments

  • Ginette S.

    I’m canadian living in province of Quebec.Two years ago,GOEasy came under my radar because Ijived in acity where there is a store of Easyhome.Ivisites it and made a sound fundamental research of the company.Profitability,ROE and RIC were outstanding since 3-5 years back and I decided to invest a large amount to become a shareholder.Since then My initial investment doubled plus the dividends.The company decide to increase his presence in Quebec with additional stores.The growth continue.I will examine your suggestions.

    thank you, Ginette

    • Tyler L.

      Thanks for responding Ginette. It’s good to get the perspective of somebody who’s visited a GoEasy branch, and who has witnessed the expansion first hand.

