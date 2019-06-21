VIDEO: New IPO: Slack Technologies | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon, Chief Analyst of Cabot-Small Cap Confidential, discusses one of the biggest tech IPO’s of the year in Slack Technologies (WORK). He also takes you north of the border to look at a couple of speculative small cap stocks in Canada. Then wraps things up with a quick look at two more small companies here in the U.S.
Stocks That Can Make You RICH
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential. The circulation of Small-Cap Confidential is strictly limited because the undiscovered stocks with sky-high-potential that Tyler recommends are often low-priced and thinly traded. Don’t share these recommendations!Learn More