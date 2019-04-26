Stock Market VIDEO: Technology and Security Stocks for Your Watch List

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon, chief analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential discusses the broad market’s recent new high and GDP growth surprise. He also delves into why small-cap stocks haven’t broken out of their trading range. He sees potential in large-cap technology stocks that have reported and suggests a wait-and-see strategy for some that are set to report soon. Down the market cap curve Tyler introduces you to smaller companies that should be on your watch list before they report earnings in May.

