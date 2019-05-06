Value Investing What to Do with Anadarko Stock Amid Competing Buyout Offers

April brought exciting news to the world of mergers & acquisitions, when Chevron (CVX) offered to buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC) for approximately $33 billion. As the sweaty palms of the CEOs were drying after the handshake agreement, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) surprised the market with a competing offer to buy Anadarko for $38 billion in cash and stock.

Suddenly, Anadarko management was forced to consider whether to accept the larger buyout offer from the less financially attractive company, or to accept the smaller buyout offer from the more financially attractive and much larger company.

With scant time to catch their collective breath, investors then learned that Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A), offered $10 billion to Occidental Petroleum. Buffett proposed receiving preferred stock with an 8% yield and warrants (convertible into common shares of Occidental), in order to support Occidental’s potential purchase of Anadarko.

Worry-Free, Market-Beating Portfolio Let Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor help you build a worry-free, market-beating portfolio with the best undervalued growth stocks. Using a proven system, we've been able to outperform the market, year after year, delivering a portfolio that outperformed their comparable U.S. market indices by margins of 50% to 100% and more—with less risk. Click Here to Learn More.

At that point, Anadarko had more assurance that Occidental could finance their larger buyout offer, but the question remained: Would it be better for the company, its clients and its employees to accept the lower buyout offer from Chevron? Chevron’s size and financial stability would likely be better for clients and employees, while Occidental’s lucrative offer would be better for investors’ wallets.

This situation could deliver more intrigue. Will Chevron increase their offer to Anadarko? And how should current shareholders and potential investors proceed?

Here’s a rundown of the fundamentals and stock chart activity for the three companies, which should help investors decide whether to buy, sell or hold.

Anadarko Stock

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) is a large-cap oil and gas exploration and production company. Profits are expected to be flat this year at $2.25 per share, then to grow aggressively at 25.3% in 2020. At 31.8, the price/earnings ratio (P/E) is understandably inflated due to the run-up in the share price in the aftermath of the buyout offers. The current yield on the stock is 1.7%.

The company’s long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio is rather high at 56%. Presumably, the lucky bridegroom – Chevron or Occidental – will take on that debt.

The share price rose from its December 2018 low of 40 to 72, enhanced dramatically by the buyout offers. Current shareholders should hold APC a while longer, as we await news on a competing, higher bid from Chevron. Potential buyers are going to need to be risk-tolerant traders, because if a competing bid does not appear, there won’t be much more fluctuation in the share price until the deal closes, many months from now. In that light, once the final deal is agreed upon, the share price will be close to maxing out its upside, and shareholders should consider moving on to a more undervalued growth stock.

Chevron Stock

Chevron (CVX) is a large-cap integrated oil company. The company delivered triple-digit profit growth in 2017 and 2018. At this point, earnings per share (EPS) are expected to fall 3.2% in 2019, then grow 15.8% in 2020. Since the company is tremendously profitable, I see nothing alarming in the slight profit drop that’s expected this year.

The 2019 price/earnings ratio is 15.7, a fair number, and about the same as with shares of Occidental Petroleum. The annually-growing dividend yield is solid at 4.1%, and the long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio is surprisingly low at 14%.

The stock recently rose near its January 2018 all-time high of 127, then pulled back about 8% upon news of the proposed M&A deal. If you’re looking for a high-quality large-cap energy stock, Chevron is a great candidate. The share price might become stuck for an extended period of time if they successfully close the Anadarko purchase, because that’s the classic trading pattern when a big company makes a large acquisition.

CVX is a good stock for growth & income investors who are looking to add to blue chip buy-and-hold portfolios. Growth stock investors and traders can likely find better opportunities elsewhere.

Occidental Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is a large-cap oil and gas exploration and production company, although nowhere near as big a company as Chevron. The company is expected to see earnings per share (EPS) fall 24% in 2019, followed by a meager increase of 2.9% in 2020. Those numbers are extremely mediocre, and certainly wouldn’t inspire professional investors to buy OXY shares.

The 2019 price/earnings ratio (P/E) is 15.3, which is okay, but rather a pointless number in light of the lack of earnings growth. The annually-growing dividend yield is solid at 5.4%.

Interestingly, the stock has been in a wide trading range for nine years, between 50 and 83. The Anadarko bid brought OXY down to its December low of 57. While there’s room for traders to possibly make 10%-15% on a short-term rebound in this stock, I wouldn’t bother. The lack of earnings growth is not likely to attract the institutional investors who are needed to really push the share price up, especially when the fundamentals at Chevron look far more attractive. (Keep in mind that everybody who considers OXY this year will also be considering CVX, because the two companies are linked together within the Anadarko news stories. The prospect of investing in OXY will continually pale in comparison to the prospect of investing in CVX.)

My suggestion is, if you own Occidental Petroleum, to use a stop-loss order on OXY below 57, and plan to trade out in the mid-60s, moving on to an undervalued growth stock so that your capital has a better chance of growing.

To get the list of additional stocks you can buy now, consider becoming a member of Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor. For more information, click here.